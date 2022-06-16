St. Peters crash leaves 2 dead

The victims' identities have not been released.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. PETERS, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in St. Peters early Thursday morning.

The crash happened at around 2:40 a.m. at Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Grand Teton Drive. The St. Peters Police Department said two people were killed in the crash.

Mid Rivers Mall Drive is shut down for an “extended period” Thursday morning while the department’s traffic reconstruction team investigates the crash.

No other information, including the victims’ identities, have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.