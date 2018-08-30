ST. PETERS, Mo. — St. Peters firefighters are taking action to prevent your kids from getting hurt in bike crashes.

It comes after a teen went to the hospital Wednesday night while riding his bike without a helmet.

Janine Jordan told 5 On Your Side she and her family like to stay active during the summer.

"We do a lot of activities, like, we go hiking. We go swimming. We go bike riding. My oldest plays soccer so we do a lot of active things," Jordan said.

A few times a week, she said her 2-year-old and 9-year-old sons love to ride their bikes around their neighborhood in Saint Peters. She said her youngest one is an avid bike rider.

"He loves his bike. He actually just got his new bike so he's very excited to ride every time he gets home," she said.

But while he and his brother are off riding, she grows concerned for her older son's safety. She worries one day he might be seriously injured in a bike crash.

"He will just take off and go around the neighborhood without a helmet," she said.

St. Peters firefighters say paramedics rushed a teenager to the hospital yesterday after he crashed his bike in a neighborhood near Willott Road. They say the teen didn't have on a helmet.

"With my older, he just doesn't seem like it's a necessity most of the time and he'll just take his bike and go around," Jordan told 5 On Your Side.

To help prevent head injuries, the Central County Fire and Rescue Department has moved forward with a plan to keep kids safe by offering free helmet checks and fittings in Saint Peters.

"I think it's a great idea that they're doing that for free so that everybody has the opportunity to do take their kids and have the helmets fitted for the kids safety," Jordan said.

Firefighters from CCFR will be at the Hawthorne Elementary Community Night on Aug. 30 from 6 to 7 p.m. offering free bike helmet checks and fittings. They will also have new helmets available for purchase and fitting. A $5 suggested donation per bike helmet is suggested. The event is at 166 Boone Hills Dr. in St. Peters.

They will also provide this service at the St. Peters Elementary (400 McMenamy Rd, St Peters, MO 63376) Community Resource Night on Wednesday, Sept. 5. In addition, community members can stop by the District’s Headquarters at 1220 Cave Springs Blvd. Saint Peters, Missouri 63376 anytime Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. for a complimentary helmet check or fitting, or to purchase a new helmet.

“We cannot emphasize enough the importance of always wearing a bike helmet, which is why we offer free bike helmet fittings in the community, and at our headquarters. We want our residents to be safe when they are bicycling and help prevent head injuries,” says CCFR Assistant Chief Steve Brown.

A properly fitted bike helmet can dramatically reduce the injuries suffered in a bike crash. Statistics from the National Safety Council found those who wear a helmet while riding reduce the risk of a head injury by an estimated 60 percent.

“We want to make sure that a properly fitted bike helmet is accessible to anyone in our community who needs one,” said Brown.

© 2018 KSDK