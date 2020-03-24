ST. PETERS, Mo. — A 37-year-old man was hurt in a house fire that was intentionally set in St. Peters early Tuesday morning.

Central County Fire and Rescue said crews responded to the 100 block of Timberidge Drive around 3:20 a.m.

The man was able to get out of their home and run to a neighbor’s home for help. The neighbor contacted 911. When fire crews arrived, paramedics began helping the victim and transported him to a hospital.

“We determined the fire was set intentionally and have turned the investigation over to the St. Peters Police,” said CCFR Assistant Chief Steve Brown.

It is estimated that the fire caused $20,000 in damages.

CCFR was assisted by the City of St. Charles Fire Department, Cottleville Fire District, St. Charles County Ambulance District and the CCFR Community Assistance Team.

“With all of our residents spending more time at home, there is an increased risk for home fires. We are encouraging everyone to test their smoke alarms, be cautious while cooking, properly disposing of smoking materials and avoid using candles unless they are battery operated,” Brown said.

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

Tractor-trailer worth $100K stolen from Lemay business

Employee in huge downtown St. Louis tower tests positive for coronavirus