ST. PETERS, Mo. — A St. Peters man is fed up with FedEx.

He said his delivery driver keeps speeding through his Auburn Trace neighborhood, and he caught it on his cell phone.

“I have a niece and nephew and they play outside, and I don't want to have to risk telling them yeah, play outside, and then FedEx comes and nails one of them because they're not paying attention,” Joey Arthur said.

There are no speed limit signs in Arthur’s subdivision, but St. Peters code says drivers have to go 25 miles per hour unless there’s a sign that says otherwise.

"It's reckless driving that we need to address, especially with these large companies,” Arthur said.

5 On Your Side sent his videos to FedEx. A spokesman told 5 On Your Side they’re investigating and sent us this statement:

"Safety is our top priority at FedEx Ground and we hold contracted service providers to the highest safety standards on all roadways. We are reviewing this incident and will take the appropriate steps to address this matter."

