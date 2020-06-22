MSHP trooper, 3 others injured in St. Peters crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a female trooper was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper is one of four people injured in a crash in St. Peters Monday morning.

A crash involving a highway patrol vehicle and three other cars happened at Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Mexico Road just after 10:00 a.m., according to St. Charles County dispatchers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a female trooper was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was conscious and talking when she was transported.

Three other adults were also transported with non-life-threatening injuries, dispatchers said.

No other information on the victims or the circumstances of the crash has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.