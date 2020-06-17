Neighbors help 2 residents escape house fire in St. Peters

Firefighters said three quick-thinking neighbors jumped into action to help the two residents escape from the burning house

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Two people are safe after a fire at a home in St. Peters Wednesday afternoon.

Central County Fire & Rescue was called to the fire around 1:30 p.m. in the Fourwinds subdivision near Interstate 70.

When they arrived, they learned that neighbors had first noticed the smoke coming from the house, and three of them helped the two residents inside the house make a safe escape from the fire.

One of the residents had severe burns and was take to the hospital.

Firefighters also found the family's dog safe in the backyard of the house.

“Unfortunately, our response to the home was delayed by a gridlock of nearly 100 vehicles that had slowed down or stopped on the roadways to look at the smoke that could be seen for miles," CCFR Deputy Chief and Public Information Officer Jason Meinershagen said. "We are reminding all of our residents, if you see an emergency vehicle, please move to the right as quickly as possible. It can make a life saving difference."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The home and two vehicles were completely destroyed.

“Situations like these are also an excellent reminder of the importance of working smoke alarms. When working, these simple devices can give you and your family the time you need to safely escape a house fire,” Meinershagen said.