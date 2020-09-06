x
WB I-44 shut down in St. Robert after crash involving multiple semi-trailers

Multiple fire departments were on the scene and an extrication was underway, the Doolittle Fire Protection District said
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Westbound Interstate 44 was shut down in St. Robert Tuesday morning after a crash that involves up to 10 cars, including three to four semi-trailers that rolled over.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the crash was reported at 12:54 a.m. past the Waynesville exit. The highway was expected to remain closed for more than six hours.

The Doolittle Fire Protection District told drivers to avoid the area Tuesday morning. Multiple fire departments were on the scene and an extrication was underway, the district said.

There was no official confirmation on the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries. The crash originally closed both directions of the highway. 

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
