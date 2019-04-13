SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — St. Louis County Police say a person was stabbed and a shootout happened a little over an hour later in the parking lot of a Schnucks at Sierra Vista Plaza off of Bellefontaine Road on Saturday afternoon.

Police say a person was stabbed at 1 p.m. A suspect is in custody and St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.

At around 2:21 p.m. shots were fired after two groups of people got into an argument. Police say one man from each group pulled out a gun and started shooting each other.

No one was hit by gunfire, and two suspects were arrested along with a woman who was also involved. Police recovered the guns at the scene.

At this time, police did not say whether the two incidents were related.