ST. LOUIS — The home of the Cardinals will be transformed into a golf course next month!

Imagine yourself hitting golf shots from all around the stadium at targets that are hundreds of feet below you on the legendary playing surface.

‘Stadiumlinks’ transforms baseball stadiums into golf courses. It’ll transform Busch Stadium into a golf course from Nov. 1 through 3. According to its website, tee times are coming soon!

There’s a standard tee time booking and a VIP package.

For the standard tee time you can choose an available date and tee time from the menu and select a quantity of 2, 4, 6, or 8 players before proceeding to checkout (or register multiple tee times for additional players by selecting the "continue shopping" button)

The VIP package includes access to a VIP lounge in an exclusive club space with complimentary food and drink.

On the day of the event, Stadiumlinks said it recommends arriving at least 45 minutes in advance of your tee time. They said they will notify all registered players via email the week of the event with parking and arrival instructions.

