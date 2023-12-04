Stanley Cup coming to Centene Community Ice Center

The trophy is coming to the St. Louis area as part of USA Hockey's Disabled Hockey Festival.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — While the St. Louis Blues' season is coming to an end Thursday, fans can see the Stanley Cup this weekend.

The Stanley Cup will make an appearance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, at Centene Community Ice Center.

The trophy is coming to the St. Louis area as part of USA Hockey's Disabled Hockey Festival. The festival is "the largest disabled event of its kind and one of USA Hockey's most significant events each season," according to the ice center's website.

Fans can watch sled hockey games throughout the weekend and get a photo with the Stanley Cup.

Find more information about the festival and Centene Community Ice Center here.

Breaking🏆The Stanley Cup will be at Centene Community Ice Center this Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15 from... Posted by Centene Community Ice Center on Monday, April 10, 2023

The St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup in 2019 after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game 7.

This year's National Hockey League playoffs will kick off next week after the end of the regular season Friday.