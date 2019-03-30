VENICE, Ill. — The Illinois Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a large fire on Bissell Street in Venice, Illinois on Saturday afternoon.

First responders were on the scene of a large fire at a for-sale building that houses Container Distributors and Sho Pak, LLC.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said at least seven St. Clair County agencies were assisting and a firefighter rehabilitation trailer had been requested.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.