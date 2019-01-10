KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Beginning in October, Family Golf and Learning Center will start construction on a 12,500 square-feet clubhouse that will create a premier experience for golfers of all skill levels year-round.

Amenities that the new facility will feature include:

• A 2,500-square foot indoor practice facility featuring premium synthetic turf, indoor tee line and a synthetic putting/chipping area.

• Multiple TrackMan golf simulators providing an innovative training, virtual golf and a 1st class club fitting experience.

• A fitness facility powered by the golf fitness platform 18STRONG, which provides access to world-class trainers, coaches and programs.

• An indoor lounge, restaurant and bar with a terrace overlooking the outdoor practice area.

• Enhanced golf shop that will sell new and used equipment.

“The new clubhouse really shows our commitment to being a leader in growing golf in St. Louis,” said Adam Betz, Family Golf and Learning Center owner. “This city loves the game, but until now has not had a full-service, affordable facility for players to work on all facets of their game year-round. We’re so excited to be able to provide golfers of all experience levels a place to learn, practice and play their best.”

The clubhouse addition is expected to be complete in the summer of 2020.

