State Rep. LaKeySha Bosley arrested for outstanding warrant from speeding ticket

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Representative LaKeySha Bosley was arrested Monday for an outstanding warrant related to a speeding ticket.
Bosley was arrested in Jefferson City Monday night and was held at the Cole County jail. She was released just before midnight.
The warrant was related to a ticket from Perry County, Missouri, that said Bosley allegedly exceeded the posted speed limit by 16 to 19 mph in March 2022.
Bosley is a Democrat who represents parts of St. Louis in the Missouri State House of Representatives.
In a statement, Bosley said she was recently made aware of old warrants and thought she had addressed them. The full statement is as follows:
“After recently being made aware of old warrants related to a traffic citation, I took immediate steps to have them resolved and believed they had been. I am now working to make sure all matters related to this situation are settled to the satisfaction of the relevant legal authorities. Elected officials are rightly held to a high standard of conduct, and I owe it to my constituents to make sure [I] obtain and exceed that.”