State Rep. LaKeySha Bosley arrested for outstanding warrant from speeding ticket

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Representative LaKeySha Bosley was arrested Monday for an outstanding warrant related to a speeding ticket.

Bosley was arrested in Jefferson City Monday night and was held at the Cole County jail. She was released just before midnight.

The warrant was related to a ticket from Perry County, Missouri, that said Bosley allegedly exceeded the posted speed limit by 16 to 19 mph in March 2022.

Bosley is a Democrat who represents parts of St. Louis in the Missouri State House of Representatives.

In a statement, Bosley said she was recently made aware of old warrants and thought she had addressed them. The full statement is as follows: