Missouri community college among best in country, according to WalletHub

State Technical College of Missouri took the top spot

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri community college is among the best in the nation, according to a new study.

Financial website, WalletHub, released its list of this year’s best and worst community colleges.

State Technical College of Missouri took the top spot. The college is in Linn, Missouri, about 100 miles west of St. Louis.

WalletHub said to determine where students can receive the best education at the cheapest rates, it compared more than 650 community colleges across 18 key indicators of cost and quality. The data set ranges from the cost of in-state tuition and fees to student-faculty ratio to graduation rate.

According to WalletHub’s study, during the 2019 to 2020 academic year, tuition and fees for full-time, in-state enrollment at a public two-year college averaged $3,730 per year versus $10,440 at a public four-year institution and $36,880 at a four-year private school. Students who earn their general-education credits at a community college before transferring to an in-state public four-year university can potentially save a lot of money.

The study noted individual community colleges can vary in quality and affordability.

State Technical College of Missouri ranked among the best for "career outcomes" and "education outcomes," according to the website’s study.

Here’s the top 10 from WalletHub

1. State Technical College of Missouri (MO)

2. Arkansas State University-Mountain Home (AR)

3. College of San Mateo (CA)

4. Northwest Iowa Community College (IA)

5. Northern Wyoming Community College District

6. Northwestern Connecticut Community College

7. Ohlone College (CA)

8. Alexandria Technical & Community College (MN)

9. Casper College (WY)