Statue honoring fallen St. Louis firefighters announced

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Fire Department and the St. Louis Firefighter Memorial Foundation announced Thursday a statue to honor fallen firefighters over the years.

Since 1822, more than 175 St. Louis firefighters have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The statue will consist of three firefighters supporting each other atop a marble pedestal.

One side of the statue will feature the names of firefighters, EMTs and paramedics who were lost in the line of duty or to cancer. The other will consist of the names of volunteer members. A third side will display the Firefighters Prayer, according to the St. Louis Firefighter Memorial Foundation's website.

The statue will be located in front of the St. Louis Fire Department Headquarters and Museum at 1421 N. Jefferson Ave.

Construction will be done by Liberty art Works, Inc. which was founded by retired St. Louis Fire Department firefighter, Robert Daus, Sr.

The entirety of the project will be funded by donations from the public. The foundation's goal is to raise $2 million. Those who donate $200 or more will have the opportunity to add a personal message to a brick forming the foundation of the statue, according to their website.

If you are interested in donating to the project, you can visit the St. Louis Firefighter Memorial Foundation's website here.