Statutory sodomy charges dropped against former Lindbergh High School teacher

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Charges were dropped against a former Lindbergh High School teacher accused of statutory sodomy earlier this year.
The two charges against the 37-year-old former teacher were dropped by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's office.
The man was accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a student at the school, but Bell's office said, "further investigation turned up evidence that did not support the allegations.”
Editor's note: 5 On Your Side has unpublished two previous stories, published June 2 and September 9, about this case because the allegations were not supported. 5 On Your Side does not name the subjects of crime stories if they are not facing changes.