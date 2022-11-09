x
Statutory sodomy charges dropped against former Lindbergh High School teacher

The prosecuting attorney's office said "further investigation turned up evidence that did not support the allegations.”

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Charges were dropped against a former Lindbergh High School teacher accused of statutory sodomy earlier this year.

The two charges against the 37-year-old former teacher were dropped by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's office.

The man was accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a student at the school, but Bell's office said, "further investigation turned up evidence that did not support the allegations.”

Editor's note: 5 On Your Side has unpublished two previous stories, published June 2 and September 9, about this case because the allegations were not supported. 5 On Your Side does not name the subjects of crime stories if they are not facing changes.

