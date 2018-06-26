STAUNTON, Ill. — A bank in Staunton, Illinois, is warning businesses and residents to be aware after some counterfeit bills were found last week.

In a Facebook post, First National Bank in Staunton said the bills were in multiple different denominations and are actually used as training bills for international bank tellers in China.

"The Chinese lettering translates to 'Bank Training Money,'" the post said.

They said the symbols on the bills they refused were worn, as if the person was trying to hide them.

