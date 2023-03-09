'Bucket-list American destination': Poll ranks Ste. Genevieve ranked among best Midwest small towns

The historic town touts itself as Missouri's oldest permanent European settlement.

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. — A USA Today poll has declared Ste. Genevieve as one of the best small towns in the Midwest.

The historic town was ranked no. 10 in USA Today's 2023 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for best Midwestern small town. A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to choose a list of 20 nominees, which were then put to a public vote.

Ste. Genevieve was settled by French Canadians around 1735, and touts itself as Missouri's oldest permanent European settlement.

"Visiting today, you’ll be transported back to those times, as the town has preserved the original structures and fenced gardens that formed the village," USA Today said. "Add in the arts scene that began here in the 1930s and continues to today – as well as famed local wineries, distilleries and restaurants – and you’ll likely decide that Ste. Genevieve is a true bucket-list American destination."

The Ste Genevieve Historic District in the city's downtown area was officially designated as a National Historic Landmark District in 1960. The town is also home to the Ste. Genevieve National Historic Park.

"We were surprised very impressed with the top 10," City Administrator Happy Welch said of the other towns on the list. "So be included in that group, and all the supporters, the folks who took the time to vote for Ste Genevieve and to be included in the top 10, it's an honor. We think we're in the top 10 all the time."

It's official and true! Ste Genevieve has friendly faces and down-to-earth folks. Looking for things to do? Weekend getaway? We have choices and charm. http://bit.ly/3kTA38T #visitstegen #Stegen #bestsmalltowns Posted by VisitSteGen on Monday, March 6, 2023

Early French Canadians were drawn to the area because of rich agricultural land known as Le Grand Champ, according to the National Park Service. After the flood of 1785, the town relocated around 3 miles northwest of its original site.

