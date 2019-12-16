STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — Northbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County are closed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a MoDOT vehicle.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said traffic is being diverted at Highway OO.

Officials have not said if anyone is injured. This is a developing story.

