Highway Z closed in Ste. Genevieve County due to fatal crash

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in Ste. Genevieve County early Wednesday morning.
Just before 5 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol received a call for a head-on crash on Highway Z south of US 61. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.
MSHP confirmed at least one person was killed in the crash. Highway Z is completely shut down in the area while officials investigate.
Officials have not said when they expect the highway to reopen. For updates on traffic in your area, visit the 5 On Your Side traffic map.
MSHP confirmed a second fatal crash Wednesday morning along US 67 at Papin Road in southern Jefferson County. One person was killed in this crash, officials said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.