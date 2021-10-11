Highway Z closed in Ste. Genevieve County due to fatal crash

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in Ste. Genevieve County early Wednesday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol received a call for a head-on crash on Highway Z south of US 61. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.

MSHP confirmed at least one person was killed in the crash. Highway Z is completely shut down in the area while officials investigate.

Officials have not said when they expect the highway to reopen. For updates on traffic in your area, visit the 5 On Your Side traffic map.

Update! MHP confirming they are working a fatal that happened just before 5am in St. Genevieve County. This is a head on collision with one confirmed fatality. Police tell @ksdknews it involves one car and a tractor trailer on Highway Z south of US 61. Hwy Z is closed #traffic — Monica Adams (@MonicaAdamsTV) November 10, 2021

MSHP confirmed a second fatal crash Wednesday morning along US 67 at Papin Road in southern Jefferson County. One person was killed in this crash, officials said.

MSHP confirm another fatality for us on SB 67 and Papin with two vehicles and one person killed @ksdknews #stltraffic — Monica Adams (@MonicaAdamsTV) November 10, 2021