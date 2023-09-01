x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man killed in Thursday crash in Ste. Genevieve County

The 51-year-old man was killed when his truck crashed on Highway O.
Credit: habrda - stock.adobe.com

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — A Ste. Genevieve man was killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Highway O, west of Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County. According to a crash report, Justin Lea, 51, was driving southbound when his Ford F-150 traveled off the left side of the road and struck several trees.

The Ste. Genevieve County coroner pronounced Lea dead at that scene at 9:40 p.m.

No other vehicles were involved. MSHP did not provide further details on the circumstances of the crash.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

St. Louis restaurant to close after 40-plus years in business

Before You Leave, Check This Out