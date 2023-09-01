Man killed in Thursday crash in Ste. Genevieve County

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — A Ste. Genevieve man was killed Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Highway O, west of Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County. According to a crash report, Justin Lea, 51, was driving southbound when his Ford F-150 traveled off the left side of the road and struck several trees.
The Ste. Genevieve County coroner pronounced Lea dead at that scene at 9:40 p.m.
No other vehicles were involved. MSHP did not provide further details on the circumstances of the crash.