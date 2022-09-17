Ste. Genevieve High School receives high honor for inclusion efforts

The school has worked to ensure every student matters through sports, inclusive youth leadership and campus-wide engagement.

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. — Saint Genevieve High School’s gym erupted with cheers after the school community learned it was being recognized for its exceptional work in inclusivity on Friday.



The school has been named a National Banner Unified Champion through Special Olympics Missouri Southeast.



“Kids are involved. Kids have a voice. They go to assemblies. They are loved by their peers so it's just exciting to be recognized for all the great work,” said Dr. Julie Flieg, Superintendent of Ste. Genevieve R-II School District.



They host their own unified track meets where students with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team.



"Our athletes are 100% the best. It's truly something that puts a smile on my face and the athletes definitely put a smile on everyone else's face at the school," said Jessica Fallert, a PE teacher and adaptive PE teacher at Ste. Genevieve High School.



Students have also participated in special art programming.



"Kids are so resilient. They don't know anything different, you know the artwork they are creating is pretty,” said Rebecca Keim, St. Genevieve Middle School art teacher.



Since 2015 students, teachers and staff have been building inclusivity through a club called FRIENDS, formerly Jelly Beans.



A lot of those efforts come alive in room 122, Kristi Cleghorn's classroom where her own sister with significant disabilities once sat.



"We look for people's strengths. and we really focus on those strengths to bring people in to be part of what's happening here," Cleghorn said.



Cleghorn’s sister is no longer alive, but her spirit and smile still lives on.



School leaders said the honor was a reminder to be a model for others.



"I think this is the way people are supposed to be. You're supposed to be kind and caring and including everyone. Hope that other schools see this and that they implement those inclusion programs, each kids about friendship because of everybody benefits from that” Celghorn added.



“Just being able to be around these kids and see the amazing things that they are able to do has inspired me to be a better person and to help integrate my community, added Maddie Terry, a senior with the FRIENDS group.

Ste. Genevieve hosted its 5th annual Ste. Genevieve County Polar Plunge and raised more than $15,000 for its Special Olympics team and other activities. 121 students from 10 schools came together to support inclusion at the school's first Unified Track Meet.

Ste. Genevieve High School is now the second Missouri school to earn the coveted distinction joining Festus High School.

