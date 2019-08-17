ST. LOUIS — Sheila Sweeney former chief executive officer of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership was sentenced on Friday to three years probation for her role in former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger's pay-to-play scheme.

Sweeney was also ordered to pay a $20,000 fine.

Sweeney pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony in May for knowing about Stenger's bribery scheme and taking measures to cover it up.

In the original indictment of Stenger, Sweeney was named more than 100 times, accused of awarding contracts to donors of Stenger's campaign at his direction and including money in contracts for the purpose of paying people as political favors.

A U.S. Attorney's Office release on Friday said that Sweeney "violated her fiduciary duties to the Board of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, and abused the trust of the St. Louis County citizens who deserved her honest services."

Stenger was sentenced last week to 46 months in prison.

