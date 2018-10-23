COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — The lottery keeps growing, and growing, and growing.

With the Mega Millions identifying itself more as the Mega Billions as it heads into another week, the Illinois Lottery is doing their part in helping secure a future winner. For three hours only Tuesday, the state lottery will be taking over the Schnucks in Collinsville to give away 1,600 lottery tickets at a ticket grab machine.

Beginning at 10 a.m. and running until 1 p.m., the 1,600 hopefuls can line up in an effort to gain something from nothing. The giveaway, as previously mentioned, will only be available at the Schnucks store at 501 Beltline Road.

As of Tuesday morning, the Mega Millions lottery has expanded to $1.6 billion, growing from around $600 million just one week ago. So far, though, the country sits and waits, hoping that their ticket is the ticket.

