Step Up for Down Syndrome raises thousands for year-round programming, services

The event raises money to help fund year-round programming and services for people with Down syndrome and their families in the Greater St. Louis community.

ST. LOUIS — Thousands of people headed to Forest Park Sunday morning to raise money and awareness for people with Down syndrome.

The 14th annual Step Up for Down Syndrome walk and festival helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis.

Organizers said 300 runners participated in the Run for 21 5k (plus a little extra) through the park and another 4000 attended the festival in the upper Muny parking lot.

