Sterling K. Brown: 'Something significant has to change or the unrest we're experiencing will continue'

ST. LOUIS — People across the country are speaking up against racial injustice and many celebrities are using their platforms to get the word out.

St. Louis native Sterling K. Brown joined NBC’s Lester Holt Thursday night.

“I think that silence is accepting the status quo as if it’s OK and it’s not OK,” Brown said.

Brown said people are fed up after the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

“We’re in the midst of a pandemic where our health is being threatened and in the midst of three instances in a row black people have seen three black people destroyed in the case of Ahmaud Arbery, in the case of Breonna Taylor and now Mr. George Floyd,” he said.

Brown also addressed those who have caused damage and vandalism. He said it needs to stop to enact real lasting change.

He said when he has friends that talk to him and that are concerned about the vandalism, looting and rioting – he said he has no desire to minimize that but he also asks them to be equally, even more so appalled by the loss of life.

“For those people that are looting, I ask them to stop – please be on message because we want change, real lasting change and I want outrage for the loss of life – that’s how I feel,” Brown said.

He said he’s encouraged by the coalition of people coming together who are vocalizing the need for change.

Brown described a time an instance that happened with a referee as his son played in a soccer game.

He said the referee told his son he was making an “aggressive play” and told him he was being wild and should be careful before he hurt someone.

“I found it interesting she singled him out because he wasn’t the most aggressive person or the most dangerous kid or wild. We’re describing a human being and this is one of those cases of implicit bias that we encounter time and time again where people says things at are hurtful and I don’t even think their cognizant of what they’re doing,” Brown explained on NBC Nightly. “

“I pulled her over after the game and I said, ‘ma’am did you call my son wild?’ And I said you have to be careful with language you use with young black children. Because he’s a human being, he’s not wild. He plays hard and if you reframe it you would probably reframe it in another way with another child and he’s crying on the bench right now because he’s just a boy and I need you to apologize,” Brown said.