Steve's Hot Dogs, Proper Cannabis hosting cannabis-themed celebration

ST. LOUIS — Steve's Hot Dogs and Proper Cannabis are partnering for a daylong cannabis-themed celebration.

"A Proper 4/20" will take place on Thursday, April 20 at Steve's Hot Dogs on South Grand and at Proper Cannabis locations. The event will feature munchies, music and giveaways.

“This year, with recreational cannabis legal for adult use in Missouri, we felt like a celebration was in order. Since Steve’s Hot Dogs is our favorite spot for truly epic munchies, the partnership was a no-brainer,” said Spencer Pernikoff of Proper Cannabis.

Throughout the day, Steve's Hot Dogs will have specials including the "Proper Dog," their signature waffle dog dyed green and more for guests to enjoy. Music, festivities and a stand-up comedy show will take place at the location.

“We will have a special munchies menu available all day on 4/20,” said Danni Eickenhorst of Steve’s Hot Dogs, “Delta 9 THC-Infused Mac & Cheese, CBD Seltzers, and a lineup of outrageous hot dogs and bowls will be available all day.”

Customers at Proper Cannabis locations will also be treated to Steve's Hot Dogs while supplies last.

Leading up to the event, guests can pre-order their Proper 4/20 t-shirts designed by local artist Adam Bertels. A limited number of t-shirts will be available during the event.

Shirts will cost $30 and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Steve's Hot Dogs Feed the People. The program provides meals to local non-profits, food pantries and shelters for the unhoused.