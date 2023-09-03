The Department of Corrections said a group of inmates refused to return to their cells on Sunday.

STILLWATER, Minn. — Inmates at the Stillwater prison are on lockdown Sunday after a large group of prisoners refused to return to their cells.

Stillwater Prison officials told KARE 11 that when a group of inmates from one block were let into the common area to shower, they refused to return to their cells.

In a press release, the DOC said all staff were removed from common areas during the incident. Two correctional officers were safe in the unit's secure control area, officials said. The rest of the prisoners, around 1100 people, were still in their cells.

DOC Spokesman Andy Skoogman said the prison activated the Crisis Negotiation team and the DOC's Special Operations Response team, out of an abundance of caution.

No injuries were reported and officials described the situation as "stable."

But advocates positioned outside of the Stillwater prison, some of whom have family members inside, said inmates are fed up from the excessive heat, limited access to showers and ice, and unclean drinking water, according to the Associated Press.

Inmates have been on intermittent lockdowns since Friday because of staffing issues, they told the AP, meaning they are kept in their cells, which reportedly don't have air conditioning.

“My organization got calls from inmates who are actually inside” starting at 6:30 a.m., said Marvina Haynes of Minnesota Wrongfully Convicted Judicial Reform, whose brother is an inmate at Stillwater.

“This morning, they decided that they weren't going to lock into their cells,” said David Boehnke of Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee, adding there have been lockdowns on and off for the past two months.

The executive director of the union representing Stillwater's correctional officers, Bart Andersen, said in a statement to the AP that the incident is “endemic and highlights the truth behind the operations of the MN Department of Corrections with chronic understaffing."

Andersen said such conditions upset inmates because of restrictions on program and recreation time "when there are not enough security staff to protect the facility."

Haynes, Boehnke and Cathy Stroud Caldwell said the inmate action was an impromptu response to unsafe conditions.

“They didn’t have time to organize and plan,” Haynes said. “It was just ... we’re not going back to that hot cell with no drinking water and not being able to shower.”

Intense heat waves across the country have led to amplified concern for prison populations, especially those in poorly ventilated or air-conditioned facilities.

Kevin Reese, founder of a criminal justice organization, Until We Are All Free, described Stillwater as a “pizza oven” in the summers. He was incarcerated there during the summers from 2006 through 2009.

“It is a 100-year-old building with no air conditioning, no central air,” Reese said. “The walls actually sweat.”

The inmates who prompted the lockdown want more time out of their cells and are in communication with faculty leadership, officials said.

AFSCME Council 5, the labor union that represents correctional officers and staff working at the prison, released a statement on Sunday afternoon saying in part:

“Today’s incident at MCF- Stillwater is endemic and highlights the truth behind the operations of the MN Department of Corrections with chronic understaffing leading to upset offenders due to the need to restrict programming and/or recreation time when there are not enough security staff to protect the facility. Our union believes to our core that our correctional facilities cannot have transformational offender programming without sufficient facility security, we can and must have both."

