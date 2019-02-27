ST. LOUIS – Variety announced Sting will headline ‘Dinner with the Stars’ on April 13.

The dinner and concert will be held at Stifel Theatre. The Steward Family Foundation, Centene Charitable Foundation, and World Wide Technology teamed up so that all funds raised will go directly to local Variety Kids.

Alicia Keys was originally announced as the artist, organizers haven’t said why the change was made.

Throughout Sting’s illustrious career, he has sold close to 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police – the band was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003 – and as one of the world’s most distinctive solo artists.

