ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Dozens of flights have been cancelled or delayed at St. Louis Lambert International Airport because of weather conditions.

The St. Louis area is currently under a winter storm warning.

Around 6 a.m., the airport said about 20 arriving flights and 20 departing flights have been canceled by airlines at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Check flight status with airlines for latest information, the airport said.

