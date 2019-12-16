ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Dozens of flights have been cancelled or delayed at St. Louis Lambert International Airport because of weather conditions.
The St. Louis area is currently under a winter storm warning.
Around 6 a.m., the airport said about 20 arriving flights and 20 departing flights have been canceled by airlines at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
Check flight status with airlines for latest information, the airport said. Click here to check
Click here for the latest closings
Weather coverage
RELATED: Saint Louis Science Center, Missouri History Museum closed on Monday due to weather
RELATED: Storm Alert: Next wave of winter weather expected around 9 a.m.
RELATED: Careful on your commute: Slick roads Monday morning
RELATED: Missouri side has more crashes on snowy Sunday