ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Dozens of flights at St. Louis Lambert International airport have been canceled or delayed due to weather conditions.

A spokesperson for the airport said as of noon, 28% of scheduled flights for Jan. 17 have been canceled.

Click here for the latest flight status

A winter storm warning is in effect for the St. Louis area. Hundreds of schools and dozens of businesses and attractions are closed or are closing early due to the weather.

Click here for the latest list of closings

RELATED: St. Louis attractions closing early due to weather conditions

RELATED: Storm Alert | When to expect the snow and sleet in the St. Louis area Friday