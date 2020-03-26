ST. LOUIS — Under the sea…

Take a virtual dive Thursday morning with the St. Louis Aquarium!

Many places are taking the creative approach to keep people entertained as a stay-at-home order has been issued in several places in the St. Louis area.

The aquarium divers will host a Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. You’ll be able to ask the divers questions as they take viewers on the virtual dive.

According to a press release, viewers will learn about the basics of diving with the sharks, rays and other sea life at the aquarium. Divers will also talk about the equipment they use, learn how a dive check is conducted and find out how they work with their favorite animals.

Click here for the aquarium's Facebook

After the Facebook Live, a follow-up quiz and activity will be posted on the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation’s Facebook page.

Beyond the weekly Tuesday and Thursday Facebook Live events, fans can keep up with the 13,000 animals that live at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station during "QuaranStream" virtual visits on Facebook every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. The live "QuaranStreams" will feature real time video from cameras at the habitats set to soothing music.

