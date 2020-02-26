ST. LOUIS — Three businesses were destroyed in a overnight fire in north St. Louis.

St. Louis Fire Department Capt. Garon Mosby said a fire call went out just after midnight Wednesday.

More than 60 firefighters responded to the second-alarm fire at a strip mall at the intersection of Natural Bridge and Clarence avenues.

Mosby said a Dollar World Plus, Boost Mobile and beauty supply store were considered a total loss. He did not say what may have caused the fire.

“It’s gonna really affect a lot of people," said Thomas Carruth, who lives near where the fire happened.

Carruth said he's known the owners for 30 years.

"That’s where people go to get their hair done, their phones, different things. ... It’s devastating. It hurts my heart.”

More local stories: