ST. LOUIS — Looking for some Monday motivation? Look no further…

Today in St. Louis’ Abby Llorico met a woman who lost 170 pounds.

‘Dedication’ is the name of the game for Sherry Capps.

“I try to do it [workout] twice a day. I was here at 5 this morning... And I actually will be here this evening,” Capps said.

But it wasn’t always a routine for her. Her journey has been a rollercoaster.

When Capps became a mom, changes in her physical and mental health piled on, heavy.

“I was 320 pounds when I started the journey,” Capps said. “I had ups and downs. It was a rollercoaster ride.”

Fast forward to 2020, Capps is down 170 pounds.

She’s been climbing up trails in Colorado and inclines.

“I logged 47 miles hiking,” Capps said. “You get these almost like fireworks that go off on your Fitbit!”

When her weight-loss journey began 6 years ago, Capps said she wouldn’t go to the gym.

“I actually dropped 40 pounds just changing my food, cutting out soda,” Capps said. “Cutting out fried food was actually a big thing for me because I love my fried food — I had to cut out pastas, which I love pastas!”

Pills and programs didn’t work for Capps. She said it was her perception that she needed to change.

After building herself up little by little, along with a lot of encouragement from her loved ones – now she can’t miss a day at the gym.

“You have to realize: It's not a diet, it's not a fad: it really is a lifestyle. This is my lifestyle,” Capps said.

Capps’ tips:

Monitor what you are eating

Have a support system

Find joy in exercise

Measure yourself not in pounds, but with positivity

“Don't focus on the scale, focus on yourself,” She said.

Other inspiring stories

Watch this athlete in a wheelchair easily scale a climbing wall

6-year-old who beat leukemia joins Butler baseball team