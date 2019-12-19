RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A woman has been arrested and charged after a man was shot in the parking garage of the St. Louis Galleria on Saturday.

Alison Moore of St. Louis County is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

At around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Richmond Heights police responded to the Galleria for a report of a shooting. A man had been shot in the parking garage and crawled from the garage back into the mall, where he collapsed inside Lids, police said.

After an investigation, Moore was identified as a suspect and was arrested on Thursday.

Police said Thursday that Moore and the victim have a familiar relationship and the incident stemmed from a "personal financial dispute" between the two.

Moore is being held on $250,000 bond.

Mom, boyfriend charged in death of 8-month-old in Florissant FLORISSANT, Mo. - A mother and her boyfriend are facing charges after police say the boyfriend abused an 8-month-old boy, resulting in his death. Sylvester Knighten Jr, 31, faces four counts of child abuse, one charge of child abuse resulting in injuries and one charge of child abuse resulting in death.

