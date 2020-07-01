ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ two largest library systems are going fine-free in 2020.

St. Louis County Library and St. Louis Public Library announced they will no longer charge fines on late materials.

“Our libraries are among our greatest assets in St. Louis County and City. I commend the two districts for coming together and opening the door to learning even wider by eliminating overdue fines,” St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said.

Cardholders will still be responsible for returning items and paying for any lost or damaged materials.

“Reading has the unique ability to inform, illuminate and inspire. It's important that we make our great libraries as accessible as possible to the community. I am grateful to our two incredible library systems for collaborating together to do just that and go fine-free,” St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said.

The Board of Trustees for both libraries approved the elimination of fines in December 2019. According to a press release, revenue attributed to fines has fallen steadily in recent years. The Board of Trustees decided on the change as a way of reducing barriers and increasing equity for library users.

“We are always looking for ways to remove barriers and increase access to library materials and services. Removing overdue fees helps make the library’s resources more accessible and supports literacy efforts for our entire community,” St. Louis County Library Director Kristen Sorth said.

Guest at the libraries will still receive reminders to return materials. An email notice is sent two days before items are due. Email notices for overdue items will be sent at several intervals prior to an item reaching 45 days overdue, at which time SLCL will bill the patron for the cost of the item. If a patron returns a billed item, no overdue charges will be assessed, according to a press release.

