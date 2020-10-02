ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot outside of a St. Louis fast food restaurant over the weekend.

Police responded to White Castle at 2009 Hebert in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood early Sunday morning.

A man was found on the ground outside the business with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, according to the police report.

The man was transported to a hospital where his condition has not been made available. Police said the man’s vitals were ‘stable’ when he was transported to the hospital.

No other details have been made available.

