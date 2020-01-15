ST. LOUIS — A destination wedding planning website recently ranked the best cities for newlyweds to begin their lives together.

‘DESTIFY’ ranked St. Louis as the No. 2 spot and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania took the top spot. The website said, ‘Coupled with a reasonable median home value as well as overall affordability, both of these cities make for great places to settle for those who have just tied the knot.

The website analyzed data from more than 300 cities and compared them across five metrics including median household income, median home value, number of newlyweds, cost of raising a child, and the number of restaurants and dining options available. The median home cost for St. Louis came in at $118,200.

Click here for the full list

Other local stories

RELATED: A Webster Groves favorite is moving into a bigger spot

RELATED: White Castle is now accepting reservations for Valentine's Day

RELATED: World's Fair Donuts is back open

RELATED: 2 St. Louis restaurants make Food Network’s ‘best fried chicken sandwiches in America’ list