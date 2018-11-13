PINE LAWN, Mo. — As a registered nurse, Deidre Perry spends her time giving vaccines and providing basic medical care.

“Primarily, I do triage,” she said.

She also spends a lot of time just listening to her patients.

“Being compassionate, and an ear and heart for people,” she said.

Perry and her co-workers at St. Louis County’s North Central Community Health Center noticed a need for winter coats.

“They may not say it, but they're in need,” Perry said.

So, they put up a coat rack inside the lobby of the clinic. Anyone who is in need may take a coat. Those who are able to donate can leave the coats there.

Lauren Stone, a nurse supervisor of the Nurse-Family Partnership at the St. Louis County Health Department, started collecting coats from friends and neighbors. She said the coats go fast. The rack can be full at the beginning of the day and almost empty at the end of the day.

“We serve babies to elderly, so we have needs for all sizes,” Stone said.

To donate, simply bring coats, hats, gloves, etc. to the North Central Community Health Center located at 4000 Jennings Station Road.

