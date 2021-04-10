STL Public Safety Director holds Reign Restaurant responsible for repeated violent behaviors downtown

Director Dan Isom says when there are trends of repeated behaviors, it's up to the establishment to ensure safety for its patrons.

ST. LOUIS — Reign Restaurant closed on September 10th after their liquor license was temporarily suspended during the public nuisance meeting.

St. Louis City Department of Public Safety Director Dan Isom says they've seen improvement and now issued an order to keep the business closed for a year.

"They said how do you feel about Reign being shut down and have to be removed from your space within the next 30 days? I said 'I'm sorry what?'" Reign Restaurant owner Dana Kelly said.

Kelly says the City's order to close her business for a year was a surprise.

"Before the City can serve me, before the City can even put anything in my door, the reporters are already on my line telling me what's happening to my business and that is poor on the City's part," said Kelly.

Isom decided on the order to close Reign after a September 10th hearing, based on 19 calls for service and repeated incidents of nuisance activity.

"There was testimony and evidence provided to support the fact that Reign contributed to a nuisance on Washington and the hearing officer heard all the evidence and came to the conclusion that the establishment or at least the location would be closed for 12 months," Isom said.

Reign closed after their liquor license was temporarily suspended during the nuisance hearing. Kelly argues violence never happened inside of Reign and continued in other areas of downtown since they've closed.

"We don't understand, because nothing happened in our place, but something's happened here and here and here, but we're the only ones being shut down," Kelly said.

Isom says they've seen improvement in the area and have to hold businesses accountable.

"Establishments that have a pattern of incidents happening around their location from people who are patronizing their location, do have a responsibility to ensure more security not only for people who might just be moving through those locations but also for the people who are leaving their location," Isom said.

When asked what's next for Dana Kelly, she responded, "She fights and she continues to work. I'll do everything I can for the people who are relying on me."

The order says Kelly has 30 days from when the order was issued Friday to board up the building and leave.

There is an appeal process she can go through to challenge the City's order.