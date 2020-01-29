EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 55 in East St. Louis early Wednesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, the tractor-trailer was traveling southbound on I-55 at mile marker 2.8 when it lost control. The tractor-trailer spun sideways, hit the guardrail and overturned. The tractor-trailer was full of frozen goods, which spilled onto the highway.

The southbound lanes were shutdown for a few hours while crews cleaned up.

The driver was transported to a hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. Police said the driver was issued three citations.

Other local stories

Man accused of meeting 13-year-old girls on Snapchat to exchange sex for vape pods

19-year-old shot and killed in Cahokia

Do you want to own part of Schneithorst's restaurant? Here's your chance