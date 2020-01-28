ST. LOUIS — Flurries are sticking to the ground Tuesday morning, causing slick road conditions in the St. Louis area.

The St. Louis County Police Department said, “there are multiple vehicle accidents this morning. Please be aware of changing road conditions.”

Eastbound lanes of Route 364 past Jungerman Road were backed up due to snow accumulating on the highway.

Today in St. Louis’ Monica Adams said it is very slick out west.

The ramp at Salt River Road and eastbound 370 was closed earlier this morning due to icy conditions.

