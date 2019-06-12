ST. LOUIS — Police are seeking two persons of interest after cars, wallets, phones and other belongings were stolen from Union Station employees on Monday.

The St. Louis Police Department said it responded to Union Station at about 9 p.m. for a report of a theft. Employees had left their belongings in a conference room during an evening performance, police said. At some point between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., several items were stolen.

Clothes, wallets, car keys, cell phones and other electronics were taken from a total of 16 victims who ranged from age 12 to age 38.

The car keys were used to steal two vehicles, police said. One of the vehicles has since been recovered.

No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Police released surveillance photos of persons of interest in the thefts. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

