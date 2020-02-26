ST. LOUIS — Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty at his sexual assault trial.



He was convicted of a criminal sex act for assaulting a production assistant at his apartment in 2006 and third-degree rape of a woman in 2013.



The jury found him not guilty on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, that could have resulted in a life sentence.



Weinstein faces another trial on separate charges in Los Angeles, but no date has been set.



After Monday’s verdict in New York, Weinstein was immediately handcuffed and taken to jail.

Manhattan's District Attorney praised the women who came forward and “changed the course of history” by sharing their allegations that led to the conviction.



Susan Kidder is CEO of Safe Connections, which works to reduce the incidence and impact of domestic and sexual violence.

5 On Your Side asked Kidder to come to talk about the impact of the conviction on victims of sexual assault.

