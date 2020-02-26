ST. LOUIS — If you have to head out Wednesday morning, be cautious on the roads.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said there are some slick spots out there after some early morning snow.

MoDOT spokesperson Bob Becker said crews started treating roads around midnight Wednesday.

“We got a good treatment down before rush hour,” Becker said.

He said the main roads are in “pretty good condition.” But it doesn’t take much to make the roads slick.

“Our biggest concern this morning – there are some ramps, overpasses, interchanges and intersections – those are the areas of concerns we got at the moment,” Becker said.

The majority of the mainline is just wet, Becker said.

“But it doesn’t take very much to cause problems out there on the roadways,” he said.

Becker said MoDOT crews will be out throughout the day.

“People need to be careful, there will be slick spots out there, so take your time,” he said.

Full Wednesday morning press conference from MoDOT:

5 On Your Side is in Storm Alert. The weather team said snow will mainly come down Wednesday morning until around 10 a.m. for the St. Louis metro area and could linger as late as noon or early afternoon.

The heaviest, steady snow will come until 9 a.m., and after that things will start to lighten up and snow ends by the afternoon for most of the area. On the Illinois side this evening, snow will stick mainly to grassy and elevated surfaces.

