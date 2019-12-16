ST. LOUIS — A winter storm warning is in effect for most of the St. Louis area through 12 a.m.

When will it stop?

The 5 On Your Side weather team said temperatures Monday night will be in the teens to near 20, so refreezing on area roads, sidewalks and bridges is expected, which could make for another messy commute Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be calmer, with temperatures in the lower 30s. Expect a slow thaw by the end of the week as temperatures climb to near 50.

Travel

The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging motorists to use extreme caution on their evening commutes.

Forecasts of additional ice and snow throughout the day could make travel hazardous. The system is expected to make its way out of the state overnight but watch for refreezing, particularly on bridges and overpasses.

If you must travel, please allow extra time to reach your destination. MoDOT wants to remind people that even a trace of freezing precipitation can cause slippery roads.

Highways in the Metro East are becoming snow covered as the storm intensifies, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

'Please use extra caution should you be traveling today. And, please don't crowd the plow,' IDOT said on Twitter.

Dozens of flights at St. Louis Lambert International Airport have been delayed or canceled. READ MORE: Dozens of flights canceled or delayed at St. Louis Lambert International Airport

Closings

Several St. Louis area attractions are closed: Saint Louis Zoo, Missouri History Museum and the Saint Louis Science Center

Dierbergs also announced all of its stores will close at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16

Schnucks will clcose its metro St. Louis stores at 8 p.m.

The Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse will close at 3 p.m.

Things you can do

Make some French toast, here’s a recipe! Snow day recipes | How to make crockpot French toast

Stay inside and play piano like 5 On Your Side’s Chris Davis

Make snow ice cream: Snow ice cream: Yes, it's a real thing and St. Louisans love it

Go outside and build a snowman or snow angels

Here’s a list of some movies to watch: 18 movies for a snow day