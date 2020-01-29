ST. LOUIS — As snow moves into the St. Louis area sooner than expected, Missouri Department of Transportation held a press conference Wednesday morning.

The St. Louis area remains under a winter weather advisory. The following areas are under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m.: St. Louis city and the counties of St. Louis, Warren, Randolph, Monroe, St. Charles, St. Clair, Madison and Montgomery.

RELATED: Storm Alert | Snow hits St. Louis area ahead of schedule

During a 5:30 a.m. press conference, MoDOT said most roads in St. Louis County and St. Charles County are mainly wet and Franklin and Jefferson County roads are partly covered and covered with more snow in that area.

“Anytime we get a little bit of anything on the roadways, even the moisture can cause some issues, so we want people to be careful out there. Give yourself plenty of room, plenty of stopping distance, give yourself some extra time to get to work,” MoDOT's Bob Becker said.

MoDOT said a road treatment was put down ahead of rush hour.

Becker said any little bit of snow can cause a problem on the roads.

Click here for your latest traffic conditions and follow Today in St. Louis’ Monica Adams on Twitter

Monica Adams The latest Tweets from Monica Adams (@MonicaAdamsTV). 5 On Your Side Anchor/Reporter, Fitness expert and fashion consultant. Music fills my soul, Proud Police Wife, Dog mom, Devoted friend, wine lover. St. Louis

For the latest closings, click here.