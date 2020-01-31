ST. LOUIS — Earlier this week, 5 On Your Side shared a story about a couple using the St. Louis Wheel for a gender reveal.

The story prompted us to find out how much it costs for someone to change the colors of the lights on wheel.

A spokesperson said the St. Louis Wheel offers several packages, which include changing the colors of the lights on the wheel for 30 minutes.

A gender reveal package includes two tickets, a light reveal for 30 minutes, photo package and costs $200 on a weekday and $300 on the weekend.

An engagement package includes one VIP gondola for two, champagne for two, the color of your choice to light up the wheel for 30 minutes and a photo package for $500.

An adult birthday package includes one VIP gondola for four, the color of your choice to light up the wheel for 30 minutes, four miniature golf tickets, photo package and souvenir gift for $500.

A birthday package for children includes six wheel tickets, six miniature golf tickets, six carousel tickets, the color of your choice to light up the wheel for 30 minutes, photo package and souvenir gift for $400.

There’s also a corporate light package and a package for nonprofits.

The corporate light package includes 24 wheel tickets, the color of your choice to light up the wheel for 30 minutes, a social media post and a photo package for $3,000.

A nonprofit light package includes 24 wheel tickets, the color of your choice to light up the wheel for 30 minutes, a social media post and a photo package for $500.

