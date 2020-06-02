ST. LOUIS — Taking love to new heights…

A St. Louis area couple recently tied the knot on one of St. Louis’ newest attractions.

Stephanie Straub and David Rainey got married on Feb. 2 on top of the St. Louis Wheel.

Stephanie is from Waterloo, Illinois and David is from England.

The two originally met when Stephanie was a leader of a team of players on a game online. She said David was always asking if he could help and was super sweet. The two began to talk about their goals in life and traveling… that’s when they hit it off!

David flew into Chicago and took the train to meet Stephanie at Union Station. His flight to Chicago was delayed and he didn’t get in until late, so they ended up canceling their dinner date at Grand Hall to go to Denny’s instead.

Stephanie said they decided to get married on the St. Louis Wheel because they wanted to face their fear of heights together.

“A lot of the things we value are based around supporting each other to face fears, building resilience and developing that grit to push you through when things get tough. For us, getting married on the wheel was a little adrenaline and a lot of love,” she said.

