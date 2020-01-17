ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo announced it will close early due to weather.

A spokesperson said the zoo will close at 1 p.m. due to the expected inclement weather. Only staff directly related to critical operations will be expected to stay at the zoo or report to work, a spokesperson said.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the St. Louis area as a wintry mix develops.

Hundreds of schools are closed, click here for the latest closings list

The Gateway Arch also announced Winterfest will be closed Friday night.

